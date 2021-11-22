scorecardresearch
Monday, November 22, 2021
Nayanthara joins Vignesh Shivan in Oscar campaign for Pebbles

Pebbles is based on domestic violence. It is inspired by real-life events that happened in director PS Vinothraj's family.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
November 22, 2021 2:30:26 pm
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is dating actor Nayanthara.

Actor Nayanthara will join filmmaker, boyfriend Vignesh Shivan on the campaign to promote Pebbles at the upcoming Oscars. Pebbles is India’s official entry to the 94th Academy Awards.

The jury, which picked Pebbles over 14 other movies, said that the film celebrated the idea of humanism. The jury opined that films that tell the story of human resilience in the face of great obstacles have a bigger chance of getting a nomination in the Best International Film category at Oscars.

Pebbles is helmed by debutant filmmaker P S Vinothraj. It is bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan’s production house Rowdy Pictures, which is also jointly owned by Nayanthara. The movie has been doing the rounds of various international film festivals. The film first made a huge splash when it bagged the Tiger Award, the top honour at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2021.

Pebbles is based on domestic violence. It is inspired by real-life events that happened in director P S Vinothraj’s family. Vinothraj had revealed that in 2015 after being thrown out of the house by her husband, his sister with a two-year-old baby had to walk about 14 miles at night to reach her mother’s home. In the film, however, it is the husband along with his son who make the exhausting trip under the scorching heat to bring his wife back home.

