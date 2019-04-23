Nayanthara joins the sets of Darbar

Actor Nayanthara on Tuesday started shooting for Rajinikanth starrer Darbar in Mumbai. Lyca Productions, who are bankrolling the AR Murugadoss directorial, took to Twitter to share the news. “#Nayanthara joins the sets of thalaivar’s #Darbar today 😌😇 @ARMurugadoss @santoshsivan @anirudhofficial #IdhuThalaivarinDarbar,” Lyca tweeted.

Darbar will mark the maiden collaboration between Murugadoss and Rajinikanth. The director will also be teaming up with Nayanthara after a gap of fourteen years. The duo last worked together in the hit 2005 action film Ghajini.

AR Murugadoss also announced on Twitter that he was glad to work with Nayanthara again. “Glad to collaborate with #Nayanthara again 😊🎉”, he tweeted.

The first look of Darbar was recently unveiled and it was revealed that Rajinikanth will be playing a cop in the film. Based on the poster, it was also confirmed that the story will be set in Mumbai.

Darbar, also starring Prateik Babbar as the antagonist, is set for a 2020 Pongal release.