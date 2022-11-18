scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

‘Nayanthara, I’m seeing you as a mother… haven’t seen a more beautiful you’: Vignesh Shivan pens post on her birthday

Vignesh Shivan took to social media to share photos with Nayanthara on her birthday. He wrote about how motherhood has changed the actor. The couple welcomed twins Uyir and Ulagam earlier this year.

Vignesh Shivan and NayantharaProducer Vignesh Shivan wrote a beautiful message for wife and actor Nayanthara on the latter's birthday. (Photo: Instagram/wikkiofficial)

As superstar Nayanthara celebrates her birthday this year — all the more special as she embrace motherhood earlier this year — her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, penned an intimate post about her and how she has evolved as a person. He mentioned that he has known her for 9 years and her evolution as a person has been heartwarming.

“This is my 9th birthday with you #Nayan . Every birthday wit you has been special, memorable & different ! But this one is the most special of em all , as we have started a life together as husband and wife ! As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children,” he wrote, adding, “I’ve always known you and seen you as a powerful person! The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do ! I’ve seen a different person all these years ! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything ! But today ! When I m seeing you as a mother ! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now ! You seem the happiest ! You look content ! You look extra beautiful!”

Also Read |Vignesh Shivan posts about ‘peace of mind’ as TN govt gives clean chit to him, Nayanthara in surrogacy row

The couple married in June this year. The star-studded wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay, among many other celebs. They announced birth of their twins in October, via surrogacy. “You don’t wear make up these days cos the babies kiss your face ! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years ! The everlasting smile and happiness in your face , shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray ! Am feeling settled ! Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful !,” Vignesh added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Including their children in the post, he wrote, “I wish to have all our birthdays as happy as this ! with our little babies .. all of us growing together! All of us learning to fight it out there , while also enjoying it fighting it out there :) making a wonderful life for us with God’s blessings and the universe’s witness !!! Love to you now & forever my dear Pondaaaati , thangameyyyyy and always my Uyir & ulagam #HappyBirthday #Nayanthara My lady & SuperStar“

Nayanthara remains busy with multiple projects. She will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Shah Rukh, and will also appear in Connect that is being made by her husband.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 01:21:07 pm
