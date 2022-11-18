‘Nayanthara, I’m seeing you as a mother… haven’t seen a more beautiful you’: Vignesh Shivan pens post on her birthday

As superstar Nayanthara celebrates her birthday this year — all the more special as she embrace motherhood earlier this year — her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, penned an intimate post about her and how she has evolved as a person. He mentioned that he has known her for 9 years and her evolution as a person has been heartwarming.

“This is my 9th birthday with you #Nayan . Every birthday wit you has been special, memorable & different ! But this one is the most special of em all , as we have started a life together as husband and wife ! As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children,” he wrote, adding, “I’ve always known you and seen you as a powerful person! The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do ! I’ve seen a different person all these years ! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything ! But today ! When I m seeing you as a mother ! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now ! You seem the happiest ! You look content ! You look extra beautiful!”

The couple married in June this year. The star-studded wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay, among many other celebs. They announced birth of their twins in October, via surrogacy. “You don’t wear make up these days cos the babies kiss your face ! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years ! The everlasting smile and happiness in your face , shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray ! Am feeling settled ! Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful !,” Vignesh added.

Including their children in the post, he wrote, “I wish to have all our birthdays as happy as this ! with our little babies .. all of us growing together! All of us learning to fight it out there , while also enjoying it fighting it out there :) making a wonderful life for us with God’s blessings and the universe’s witness !!! Love to you now & forever my dear Pondaaaati , thangameyyyyy and always my Uyir & ulagam #HappyBirthday #Nayanthara My lady & SuperStar“

Nayanthara remains busy with multiple projects. She will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Shah Rukh, and will also appear in Connect that is being made by her husband.