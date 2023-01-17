Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Pongal wishes came with a family pic featuring twins Ulagam and Uyir, fans notice what’s in the background

Actor Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan are enjoying their lives as new parents and keep sharing glimpses for their fans. As they celebrated Pongal with twins sons Ulagam and Uyir, the couple shared a beautiful family picture with fans to mark the celebrations.

Vignesh uploaded a picture on his social media with Nayanathara as they hold their sons. While he kept the faces of the newborn babies hidden behind emoticons, the producer captioned the picture as, “Pongalooooo pongal Wishing all the happiness in this world to you and all your loved ones !!!”

Check out Vignesh’s post –

Nayanthara looked beautiful in a printed salwar kameer, while Vigesh was dressed in a blue shirt and cream trousers. The popular couple dressed their sons stylishly in white shirt and shorts as they clicked the picture against the backdrop of Shiv parivaar.

Fans were quick to notice the background and commented, “Background shiva paru with children”, while another fan commented, “Sivan parvathi reference..aa.” Other fans commented and how adorable the family looked as they called it a ‘beautiful family picture’.

Vignesh and Shivan welcomed their twin sons via surrogacy in October, 2022. The couple tied the knot in Chennai in June in an intimate wedding ceremony. The wedding was attended by celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya and AR Rahman, among others. Nayanthara, who was recently seen in Connect, will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in director Atlee’s film Jawan.

The film marks the Shah Rukh Khan’s first Pan India film and collaboration with Atlee. The film’s production is underway and the teaser was released in June 2022. The teaser was released with the announcement of the film and showed Shah Rukh covered in bandages. He laughs maniacally and says, “Ready” as hype music plays in the background.

Shah Rukh had earlier said in a statement, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come.”