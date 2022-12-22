Nayanthara hits back at Malavika Mohanan for commenting on her make-up: ‘She didn’t take my name but…’

Nayanthara, in a recent interview promoting her film Connect, opened up about handling criticism. Admitting that even though she is not on social media, she gets to see all the reactions for and against her on social media. While opening up about the topic, Nayanthara also addressed Malvika Mohanan’s criticism of her look in a hospital scene from a film.

While Nayanthara didn’t name Malvika, she responded to her comments, “There’s this interview I saw of another heroine. She didn’t take my name but hinted at me. She said that she saw a hospital scene where I was prim and proper with even my hairdo intact. She questioned how can someone be like that in a hospital scene. I am not saying one should be prim and proper in a hospital scene, but that doesn’t mean one should be with tousled and unkempt hair. There will be people to take care of you and they obviously tie up your hair.”

She added, “Also, there’s a huge difference when you are doing a realistic film and when you are doing a commercial film. When you are doing a realistic film, you have to go all the way to look the part. But this example was from a commercial film… I went in with a look but my director told me not to look so sad. It is how they wanted to do the scene. So, when there’s a commercial aspect to it, you get as realistic as required.”

Though Nayanthara didn’t name the actress, it was obvious that she was talking about Malavika Mohanan of Master fame. Fans of Nayanthara were quick to find the interview of Malavika, which is making the rounds of social media.

Malavika had said in an earlier interview, “I have seen like this really big superstar actress. She is in one hospital scene and she is almost dying… and she is in full makeup! With full eyeliner, hair done… with not even one hair out of place. And I am like how can a person be dying with your lipstick in place even if it’s a commercial movie (where) you have to look a little pretty, you have to be a little realistic, right? That’s like logic gone right outside the window.”