Nayanthara roped in for Rajinikanth-AR Murugadoss film

Actor Nayanthara has been roped in to play the female lead in Superstar Rajnikanth’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled film. The actor, also called Lady Superstar by her fans, will be sharing screen space with Rajini for the fourth time after Chandramukhi, Kuselan and Sivaji.

Rajinikanth’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed on Monday took to Twitter to slam false reports about the cast of the film tentatively titled Thalaivar167. He wrote, “Dear Media Friends, The Rumours Being Speculated About The Cast Of #Thalaivar167 Is Not Authentic, As Of Now Only #Nayanthara Has Been Roped In The Film! Kindly Do Not Spread The News Until You Get An Official Press Release About The Entire Confirmed Cast @RIAZtheboss”

Thalaivar167 is helmed by AR Murugadoss, who is known for directing hit films like Ghajini, Sarkar and Thuppaki. He will be teaming up with Superstar Rajinikanth for the first time. Ace cinematographer Santhosh Sivan and composer Anirudh Ravichandran have also been roped in for the film.

According to reports, Rajinikanth will be playing a cop in the film, which is set to go on floors this month. The movie will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Superstar Rajnikanth was last seen playing a hostel warden in Petta.