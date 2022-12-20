Nayanthara’s Connect gets positive reviews after special screening, see photos

Producer-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara hosted a special screening for their latest film Connect in Chennai. The movie premiere was attended by a select group of celebrities, fans and members of the media. The film seems to have struck a chord with the audience who had the privilege to watch the movie before its public release.

The film has generated good word of mouth just two days ahead of its theatrical release. “#Connect a technically brilliant made horror thriller which is worth a watch.. The movie with no deviation from the core plot right from d 1st shot and the team was very much correct on insisting for a no interval full movie watch,” tweeted Naganathan, an industry tracker.

“With ashwin saravanan. What a film maker. Take a bow sir !,” tweeted a popular YouTube movie reviewer Prashanth Rangaswamy.

“#Connect – Technically strong and the premise of setting horror during Lockdown deserves appreciation. #Sathyaraj & #AnupamKher are show stealers. Casting is perfect. The sequences will loudly remind us off various horror flicks (cliched), but jumpscares & sound will impress u,” tweeted Richard Mahesh, a film journalist.

With ashwin saravanan. What a film maker. Take a bow sir ! #Connect pic.twitter.com/sntb6Ttb8L — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) December 19, 2022

#Connect a technically brilliant made horror thriller which is worth a watch..

The movie with no deviation from the core plot right from d 1st shot and the team was very much correct on insisting for a no interval full movie watch 👍 pic.twitter.com/Yij5m3wmCk — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) December 20, 2022

#Connect – Technically strong and the premise of setting horror during Lockdown deserves appreciation. #Sathyaraj & #AnupamKher are show stealers. Casting is perfect. The sequences will loudly remind us off various horror flicks (cliched), but jumpscares & sound will impress u. pic.twitter.com/sxJNsHodIp — Richard Mahesh (@mahesh_richard) December 19, 2022

#Connect – It’s a complete show by LADY SUPERSTAR NAYANTHARA , brilliant screenplay and a good movie to experience it in big screens !

CONNECT FROM DECEMBER 22 In your @vasutheatre @VigneshShivN @Rowdy_Pictures pic.twitter.com/v19NzOzvcF — Vasu Cinemas (@vasutheatre) December 19, 2022

Connect is a full-fledged horror movie. Filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan has written and directed it. The trailer showed that the film is set against the backdrop of the first lockdown that was imposed in 2020 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The film tells the horror of a mother who is locked in her house with her daughter, who gets possessed by a demon.

Ashwin Saravanan’s trailer cut promised an unrelenting horror experience without an interval break. He has carved a niche for himself with his skill in making horror movies. His last film Game Over received a lot of critical acclaims. Connect will be his second collaboration with Nayanthara after his debut movie Maya.

Connect also stars Sathyaraj, Vinay Rai, Haniya Nafisa and Anupam Kher. The film is due in cinemas on December 22.