Nayanthara reveals she faced casting couch, was offered ‘favours’ in exchange for a role but she ‘boldly’ said no

Actor Nayanthara addressed the prevalence of the casting couch in the entertainment industry. Nayanthara, who recently welcomed twins via surrogacy with Vignesh Shivan, revealed that she had once been offered a pivotal role in a film, in exchange for favours. She added that she refused the offer and emphasised that she only believed in her acting skills.

At a recent media interaction, Nayanthara mentioned the casting couch, saying that she was asked for a few “favours” and in return was offered an important role in the film. She said that she ‘boldly’ rejected the offer, as she had faith that her talent would establish her as one of the leading actresses later. She isn’t the first to address the topic of casting couch in the South industries, as Anushka Shetty had also spoken about in 2020.

Nayanthara is one of the most prominent actors in the Tamil film industry, and is now working on her next film Jawan, which features Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. Last year, she tied the knot with director Vignesh Shivan. Speaking about her marriage recently in a video uploaded on YouTube by Rowdy Pictures production house, she said, “Vignesh Shivan is the personification of whatever I think love is. Ever since we got to know each other… ever since we fell in love… he is the definition of love.”

She added further that his love has calmed her life to an extent that she feels settled about life. “I feel like I don’t have to worry about anything anymore. If anyone criticises me or even during any kind of bad situation, if he is with me, it will all be fine. To know that ‘whatever happens he will take care’ is a big thing.”