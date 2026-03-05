Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Nayanthara buys Rs 31.5 cr luxury duplex in Chennai’s elite Poes Garden; Rajinikanth, Dhanush among neighbours
Property registration documents accessed by Zapkey show that the luxury duplex apartment is jointly owned by Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan.
Actor Nayanthara, often referred to by fans as the “Lady Superstar,” has reportedly purchased a luxury duplex apartment in Chennai’s upscale Poes Garden locality for Rs 31.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.
The apartment is located on the fourth and fifth floors of the Legacy residential project in Teynampet. As per the documents, the duplex has a super built-up area of 14,369 sq ft, while the undivided share of land measures 5,308 sq ft. Based on the transaction value, the deal translates to roughly Rs 21,946 per sq ft.
The sale deed was reportedly registered on December 15, 2025, with Landmark Metro Projects Private Limited listed as the seller. The documents show that the property is jointly owned by Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan. While the actor holds a 90% stake in the apartment, Vignesh—listed in the documents as Vigneshwar Sivakolundu—owns the remaining 10%. The apartment also comes with eight reserved covered parking slots in the stilt area.
Poes Garden is one of Chennai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods and is home to several high-profile residents, including Superstar Rajinikanth, actor-filmmaker Dhanush, and the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.
Inside Nayanthara’s Rs 200 crore net worth
Apart from her latest purchase, Nayanthara owns several properties across India, including homes in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kerala, according to Magicbricks.com. Her ancestral home in Kerala is believed to be among the most luxurious private residences in the state. The actor also reportedly owns two houses in Hyderabad’s upscale Banjara Hills neighbourhood, each valued at around Rs 15 crore.
With multiple real estate investments and a thriving career, Nayanthara’s net worth is estimated to be over Rs 200 crore, according to Financial Express.
Beyond films, the actor has also built a strong entrepreneurial portfolio. She co-founded the skincare brand 9Skin with Vignesh Shivan and entrepreneur Daisy Morgan. She also owns the feminine hygiene brand Femi9 and launched The Lip Balm Company, which offers plant-based, vegan and preservative-free lip balms.
In addition, Nayanthara runs the production banner Rowdy Pictures with her husband Vignesh. The couple has also invested in the food-tech startup The Divine Foods. Their investment portfolio further includes ventures such as Chai Wale, an India-inspired beverage company in the UAE, and Ticket9, a Coimbatore-based event-tech platform.
The couple also own a 7,000 sq ft colonial-style bungalow in Chennai. Their uniquely designed home-studio reflects a blend of South Indian craftsmanship, open-air living, and modern luxury aesthetics.
