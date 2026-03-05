Nayanthara buys Rs 31.5 cr luxury duplex in Chennai’s elite Poes Garden; Rajinikanth, Dhanush among neighbours

Actor Nayanthara, often referred to by fans as the “Lady Superstar,” has reportedly purchased a luxury duplex apartment in Chennai’s upscale Poes Garden locality for Rs 31.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

The apartment is located on the fourth and fifth floors of the Legacy residential project in Teynampet. As per the documents, the duplex has a super built-up area of 14,369 sq ft, while the undivided share of land measures 5,308 sq ft. Based on the transaction value, the deal translates to roughly Rs 21,946 per sq ft.

The sale deed was reportedly registered on December 15, 2025, with Landmark Metro Projects Private Limited listed as the seller. The documents show that the property is jointly owned by Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan. While the actor holds a 90% stake in the apartment, Vignesh—listed in the documents as Vigneshwar Sivakolundu—owns the remaining 10%. The apartment also comes with eight reserved covered parking slots in the stilt area.