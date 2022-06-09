First photos of Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan from their wedding are out

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara on Thursday tied the knot in Mahabalipuram in the presence of their family members and close friends. Their first photos as groom and bride are finally here. Their wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Karthi, Suriya, Vijay, Mani Ratnam and Atlee, among others.

The director shared the first photo from his wedding with Nayanthara on Twitter and wrote, “On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰 With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara (sic).”

Vignesh wrote a post hours ahead of his wedding to Nayanthara, and dedicated the D-Day to her. “Today is June 9th ❤️☺️😍😇 and it’s Nayan’s 💝😇. thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful 😍! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers ! Now , It’s all dedicated to the love ❤️ of my life ! #Nayanthara ! My #Thangamey !”

On Tuesday, Vignesh confirmed his wedding plans during a media interaction. Speaking in Tamil, the filmmaker said he only has gratitude in his heart as he approaches a new phase in his personal life with the ‘love of my life’ Nayanthara.

“Like how your blessings have been there for me professionally, I needed those for my personal life as well. I am moving onto the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I am getting married to love of my life, Nayanthara. It is going to be an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends. Initially, we planned to get married at Tirupathi temple, but due to logistics issues that didn’t happen. After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all,” the director said.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got secretly engaged last year. In a photo shared by Vignesh on Instagram, Nayanthara was seen flaunting a ring. When asked about it during a chat show, the actor acquiesced that she was indeed wearing an engagement ring.

Nayanthara and Vignesh fell in love on the sets of their 2015 movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Ever since then, they have been together.

Here’s wishing them more years of togetherness and happiness as they embark upon this new journey!