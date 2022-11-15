Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan are all smiles with friends, check out their photos

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to share a picture with his wife Nayanthara and friends Joseph Radhik and Neeraja Kona. The four friends seem to have had reunion on Monday. While Joseph Radhik is a celebrity photographer, who also covered the wedding events of Nayan and Vignesh. Neeraja Kona is a popular stylist and designer.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Neeraja wrote, “These 2 and their 2. Fav hooomans. Nayan & Wiki (sic).” Vignesh also posted them on his Instagram stories. Here are the pictures:

Nayanthara and Vignesh with Neeraja (Image_ Instagram_ Neeraja Kona) Nayanthara and Vignesh with Neeraja (Image_ Instagram_ Neeraja Kona)

Over the years, Joseph Radhik’s Stories by Joseph Radhik (team of award-winning photographers) has covered weddings of all leading celebrities including Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

On the other hand, Neeraja Kona has collaborated with all leading actresses of South Indian film industries like Samantha, Shruti Haasan, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanathara are having a sigh of relief as all the legal issues surrounding their surrogacy row were put to rest after an investigation carried out by the state government ruled that they hadn’t broken any law. They are currently on a brief hiatus from work but Vignesh will soon direct Ajith Kumar in his next film. Similarly, Nayanthara, who was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, will next appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Prithiviraj’s Gold, and Connect.