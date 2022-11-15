scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan are all smiles with friends, check out their photos

Vignesh Shivan shared a picture with wife Nayanthara and friends celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik and stylist Neeraja Kona

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with friends (Image: Instagram/Vignesh Shivan)Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with friends (Image: Instagram/Vignesh Shivan)

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to share a picture with his wife Nayanthara and friends Joseph Radhik and Neeraja Kona. The four friends seem to have had reunion on Monday. While Joseph Radhik is a celebrity photographer, who also covered the wedding events of Nayan and Vignesh. Neeraja Kona is a popular stylist and designer.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Neeraja wrote, “These 2 and their 2. Fav hooomans. Nayan & Wiki (sic).” Vignesh also posted them on his Instagram stories. Here are the pictures:

Nayanthara and Vignesh with Neeraja (Image_ Instagram_ Neeraja Kona) Nayanthara and Vignesh with Neeraja (Image_ Instagram_ Neeraja Kona) Nayanthara and Vignesh with Neeraja (Image_ Instagram_ Neeraja Kona) Nayanthara and Vignesh with Neeraja (Image_ Instagram_ Neeraja Kona)

Over the years, Joseph Radhik’s Stories by Joseph Radhik (team of award-winning photographers) has covered weddings of all leading celebrities including Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joseph Radhik (@josephradhik)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joseph Radhik (@josephradhik)

 

On the other hand, Neeraja Kona has collaborated with all leading actresses of South Indian film industries like Samantha, Shruti Haasan, and Kajal Aggarwal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neerajaa Kona (@neeraja.kona)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neerajaa Kona (@neeraja.kona)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neerajaa Kona (@neeraja.kona)

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...
ALSO READ |Vignesh Shivan finds Nayanthara beautiful even in her passport-size photo, calls her ‘a glittering beauty’

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanathara are having a sigh of relief as all the legal issues surrounding their surrogacy row were put to rest after an investigation carried out by the state government ruled that they hadn’t broken any law. They are currently on a brief hiatus from work but Vignesh will soon direct Ajith Kumar in his next film. Similarly,  Nayanthara, who was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, will next appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Prithiviraj’s Gold, and Connect.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 03:45:20 pm
Next Story

Black Panther Wakanda Forever mid-credit scene explained: A fitting tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rajkummar rao
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first wedding anniversary: ‘Celebrating a year of love, honour’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement