Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spotted at Mumbai airport with their twins, see pics and video

Celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently made their first public appearance with their twins as they were snapped at the Mumbai airport. The two of them looked uber cool in their comfy and casual wear as they entered the airport. The twins were dressed identically in checkered dungarees.

As soon as the video was shared by a paparazzo account on social media, fans were quick to shower love in the comments section by dropping heart emojis. Nayanthara and Vignesh even smiled for the cameras as they hid their children’s faces from the camera flashes.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, who were in a relationship for a while, had tied the knot on June 9, 2022, and welcomed their children through surrogacy in October.

The couple’s wedding was attended by a slew of celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander. Shah Rukh had even shared a snap from the grand celebration on Rajinikanth’s birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space in the soon-to-be-released actioner Jawan, which is being helmed by Atlee. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.