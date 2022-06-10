Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan seek blessings at Tirupati temple, watch video

Newlyweds Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara sought the blessings of the almighty after their marriage on Thursday. Videos and photos of the couple, as they visited Tirupati Lord Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh, surfaced on fan pages on Friday.

In the videos, Nayanthara is seen walking hand in hand with Vignesh. She wore a yellow saree and Vignesh opted for a traditional attire as they took the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara. Another video of the newlyweds showed them walking down the hill after visiting the temple.

After dating for seven years, actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in Mahabalipuram on Thursday. Vignesh shared many photos from the wedding on social media. While sharing the photos, he wrote, “On a scale of 10 …She’s Nayan & am the one ☝️By God’s Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara ☺️🥰❤️😍😘😘😘😘😘😘😘.”

He shared another set of photos with the caption, “Am Married ❤️😘☺️🥰😍😍😍😍 Jus the Beginning of a bigger , stronger , crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife ! 😘🥰☺️”.

Besides family members and close friends, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding saw Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sarathkumar, Shalini Ajithkumar, Kushboo, Anirudh Ravichander, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Atlee, among others in attendance.