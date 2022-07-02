Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are lovestruck in their latest photos, fans call them ‘adorable’

Filmmaker Vignesh Shvivan has shared new pictures with his wife, actor Nayanthara, and the two look lovestruck in these photos.

Shivan posted a few photos on Instagram, and wrote, “❤️❤️❤️nenacha thonum idameyyy❤️❤️.” The two are seen posing in front of a wall with a neon signboard that reads, “away with me.”

Soon after Vignesh shared the photos, fans poured in a lot of love for them in the comment section. One fan wrote, “queeney………🧚🏼‍♀️😻💖 #nayanism 😻✌” Another wrote, “So romantic” and one of their fans called them “adorable.”

After dating for a few years, Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot on June 9. The director shared a photo from their wedding on Instagram with a caption that read, “Am Married ❤️😘☺️🥰😍😍😍😍 Jus the Beginning of a bigger , stronger , crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey ! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife ! 😘🥰☺️.”

The filmmaker has been sharing photos on his social media to give a glimpse into his and Nayanthara’s life together. He recently shared a few photos from their honeymoon in Thailand.

On the work front, Nayanthara was recently seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and O2. She now has Gold and Godfather in her kitty, and will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan. Vignesh Shivan is gearing up to helm Ajith starrer AK62.