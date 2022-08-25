scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are having the time of their life in Spain. See pics

Director Vignesh Shivan has been flooding his Insta account with stories and posts from his vacation with his wife Nayanthara.

Pictures of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara from Spain (Image: Instagram/Vignesh Shivan)Pictures of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara from Spain (Image: Instagram/Vignesh Shivan)

Newlywed Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan left for Barcelona on August 12, and the couple is still having a gala time in Spain. While Nayanthara doesn’t have an official Instagram account, her husband Vignesh Shivan is making up for her absence. Ever since the couple left for Spain, the Tamil director has been sharing pictures from the vacation and the latest one features them at a resort in Ibiza.

In the candid video story, Nayanthara is seen lounging at the resort that overlooks the sea. Vignesh Shivan also shared some glimpses of the resort and the scenic view of the beach, and wrote, “Mind calmed by the vibe of this place.”

Here are some pictures from their vacation to Spain:

Insta story of Vignesh Shivan Insta story of Vignesh Shivan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

 

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who were dating for years, married in June 2022. The wedding was attended by celebrities from across the country including Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mani Ratnam. The couple first worked together in Naanum Rowdy Thaan (2015) and have been in love since then. They recently teamed up for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also had Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film met with a lukewarm response from the audience and critics.

ALSO READ |Documentary on Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding to premiere on Netflix

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan will next team up with actor Ajith Kumar for a project, which is tentatively called AK62. The film is expected to go on floors once Ajith wraps up his other commitments. Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who was last seen in O2, has Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, and Prithiviraj’s Gold in her kitty.

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

