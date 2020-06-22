Nayanthara and I are alive, says Vignesh Shivn

Vignesh Shivn took to Twitter to post an adorable video featuring himself and Nayanthara. (Photo: Vignesh Shivn/Instagram) Vignesh Shivn took to Twitter to post an adorable video featuring himself and Nayanthara. (Photo: Vignesh Shivn/Instagram)

In the last few days, there has been much speculation surrounding Nayanthara and beau Vignesh Shivn’s health, with many even suggesting they have tested positive for coronavirus. Today, Shivan put an end to all rumours surrounding them.

Shivn took to Twitter to post an adorable (‘Baby filter’ put to good use) video featuring the couple dancing to a popular nursery rhyme. “…. And that’s how we see the news about us , the dear corona & ur wonderful designs with dead images of us 😅😅 !! Hi 👋 we are alive , healthy and happy😇 God has given us enough strength & happiness to see the imagination of all you jokers and your silly jokes 😇🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️🥳🥳,” the filmmaker wrote as the caption.

…. And that’s how we see the news about us , the dear corona & ur wonderful designs with dead images of us 😅😅 !! Hi 👋 we are alive , healthy and happy😇 God has given us enough strength & happiness to see the imagination of all you jokers and your silly jokes 😇🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/1J9cdmVXv6 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 21, 2020

As soon as Vignesh Shivn posted the video, worried fans expressed their relief and showered love on the video which features a cute Nayanthara.

Nayanthara met Vignesh on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhan and they have been in a relationship since 2015. The duo is set to reunite for another exciting project titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles.

