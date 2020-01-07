Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7

R Parthiban with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (Photo: Parthiban/Twitter) R Parthiban with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (Photo: Parthiban/Twitter)

A couple of days ago, Parthiban had announced he would be working on his next titled Iravin Nizhal. The actor-director also revealed the film (said to be Asia’s first single-shot feature) will go on floors soon. Meanwhile, buzz is that he will direct the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

Parthiban recently posted a picture of himself and Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddique on Twitter. He captioned the photo, “This was taken during our discussion. We are planning to remake Oththa Seruppu Size 7 in Hindi with Nawazuddin.”

According to sources, “Everything is in the discussion stages”, and “nothing has been finalised yet.”

Parthiban has his hands full with acting commitments including Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation, Gautham Menon’s delayed project Dhruva Natchathiram and Vijay Sethupathi’s Thuglak Durbar.

An experimental thriller, featuring only one character, Oththa Seruppu Size 7 received an overwhelming response from both the audience and critics alike. A murder mystery set in an investigation room, the film had an engaging screenplay.

