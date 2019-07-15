Nawab Shah to join the cast of Rajinikanth’s Darbar?

We had told you Prateik Babbar and Jatin Sarna were playing important roles in Darbar, starring Rajinikanth in the lead. The latest buzz is that Nawab Shah of Tiger Zinda Hai fame has been roped in as one of the antagonists. However, an official word is awaited.

Reports suggest that Nawab will play a business tycoon. “He will be seen as Suniel Shetty’s aide,” a source says.

Nawab Shah has worked in Tamil films including Gajendra, Bose and Yaan.

Darbar, bankrolled by Lyca Productions, will see Rajinikanth in a cop avatar after a hiatus of 25 years. Sources close to the unit confirm the entire shoot will be wrapped up by the end of August.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar, set in Mumbai, also has Pradeep Kabra, Dalip Tahil, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Sriman and others in supporting roles.

Nayanthara is cast opposite Rajinikanth and this marks her fourth collaboration with Superstar after Kuselan, Chandramukhi and Sivaji.

The crew of Darbar, which is expected to release in January 2020, comprises of editor Sreekar Prasad, music director Anirudh Ravichander and cinematographer Santosh Sivan.