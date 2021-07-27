Navarasa trailer: Suriya to Vijay Sethupathi, Netflix’s Tamil anthology promises an emotional rollercoaster

The much-awaited trailer of Netflix’s Tamil anthology drama Navarasa was released on Tuesday. The footage, which is a shade less than 2 minutes, doesn’t reveal much in terms of plot. The trailer is seemingly cut for the sole purpose of giving the viewers the magnitude of this anthology. Even the dialogues in the trailer are handpicked to underscore nine different emotions (navarasa) that the anthology ideals with.

Navarasa trailer opens with love, where we see Suriya deliver a classic Gautham Menon dialogue about a girl that he has met. It feels as if it is an extension of Suriya’s character from Vaaranam Aayiram. And then we slip into a whirlwind of emotions such as fear, vengeance, hatred, confusion, deceit, longing, anger, regret and more. The anthology seems to pack not just nine different emotions but also all kinds of popular genres. We also see a glimpse of what looks like a sci-fi thriller starring Arvind Swamy and Prasanna. And it also tackles several socially and historically relevant issues, including the Sri Lankan Tamil conflict.

Navarasa is a charity project, which was conceived by directors Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. The veteran filmmakers have put together a team of directors, actors and technicians who agreed to do the project for free. The earnings from the film will be used to help those who have been impacted during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Navarasa will see the collaboration between some of the most prominent directors, who have made nine short films based on nine ‘rasas’ (emotions). Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, K.V. Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem have directed the short films in this anthology. Also, actor Arvind Swamy is making his directorial debut with a short film in the anthology.

Around 40 top actors including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Aishwarya Rajessh star in the film. Several leading composers including AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran and top cinematographers such as Santosh Sivan, Balasubramaniem, Manoj Paramahamsa among others are all part of this pro-bono project.

Navarasa will start streaming on Netflix on August 6.