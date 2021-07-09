Navarasa teaser: Suriya, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi star in Mani Ratnam anthology

scorecardresearch
Friday, July 09, 2021
By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
Updated: July 9, 2021 9:28:38 am
navarasa netflixNavarasa will stream on Netflix from August 6.

Netflix on Friday unveiled the first teaser for the much-anticipated Tamil anthology Navarasa. “Nine stories, nine emotions,” goes the tagline of the film that brings together top talent from the film industry.

Produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, Navarasa brings a huge ensemble of stars and directors together for nine short stories, which are based on nine rasas (emotions) – anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

 

Renowned directors Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem have helmed this pro bono project. The earnings from Navarasa will be used for those impacted by Covid-19. Interestingly, this anthology also marks the directorial debut of actor Arvind Swami.

Arvind Swami, Suriya, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajessh, Poorna, Riythvika, Prasanna, Vikranth, Simha, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan, Robo Shankar, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth, Vidhu and Sreeram are seen playing prominent characters in this anthology film series. AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran, Arul Dev, Karthik, Ron Ethan Yohann, Govind Vasantha and Justin Prabhakaran composed the music for different segments in it.

Santosh Sivan, Balasubramaniem, Manoj Paramahamsa, Abinandhan Ramanujam, Shreyaas Krishna, Harshvir Oberai, Sujith Sarang, V Babu and Viraj Singh handled the cinematography.

Navarasa will stream on Netflix from August 6.

