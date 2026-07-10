National Award-winning cinematographer R Chezhiyan dies at 57

Renowned cinematographer, director, and author R Chezhiyan passed away in Chennai on Friday morning following a lengthy battle with illness. He was 57 years old. Recognized for his realistic visual approach and compelling narrative technique, Chezhiyan had been receiving treatment at a private medical facility in Chennai’s Taramani area.

Following news of his death, Tamil directors like Adham Bava, Kayal Devaraj and numerous admirers, and industry colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to his lasting influence on Tamil cinema. Many highlighted how his craftsmanship helped shape a distinctive visual language for realist storytelling in the region, inspiring a generation of younger technicians and directors who sought to move away from conventional commercial aesthetics. Throughout his career, Chezhiyan earned acclaim both as a cinematographer and as a director, developing a signature style characterized by authenticity and emotional depth.