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National Award-winning cinematographer R Chezhiyan dies at 57
National Award-winning cinematographer, filmmaker, and author R Chezhiyan passed away in Chennai on Friday morning after a prolonged illness, at the age of 57
Renowned cinematographer, director, and author R Chezhiyan passed away in Chennai on Friday morning following a lengthy battle with illness. He was 57 years old. Recognized for his realistic visual approach and compelling narrative technique, Chezhiyan had been receiving treatment at a private medical facility in Chennai’s Taramani area.
Following news of his death, Tamil directors like Adham Bava, Kayal Devaraj and numerous admirers, and industry colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to his lasting influence on Tamil cinema. Many highlighted how his craftsmanship helped shape a distinctive visual language for realist storytelling in the region, inspiring a generation of younger technicians and directors who sought to move away from conventional commercial aesthetics. Throughout his career, Chezhiyan earned acclaim both as a cinematographer and as a director, developing a signature style characterized by authenticity and emotional depth.
A native of Sivagangai, Chezhiyan initially pursued an engineering degree before redirecting his career toward his true interests in photography and filmmaking, a shift that reflected his willingness to follow artistic conviction over conventional career security. He entered the film industry as an assistant to renowned cinematographer P.C. Sreeram, gaining hands-on training under one of Indian cinema’s most respected technical minds, before subsequently launching his solo career behind the camera with the 2007 film Kalloori. His subsequent filmography included notable projects such as Rettaisuzhi, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Magizhchi, Paradesi, and Joker, a body of work that cemented his status as one of Tamil cinema’s most respected craftsmen, admired for his ability to translate raw, lived experience onto screen with striking visual honesty.
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His cinematography for director Bala’s Paradesi garnered him the Best Cinematographer honor at the 2013 London International Film Festival, a recognition that extended his reputation beyond domestic audiences and onto the international festival circuit. He subsequently transitioned to directing with To Let, a quietly observed drama that received a National Film Award and gained recognition at multiple international film festivals, further establishing him as a filmmaker capable of excelling both behind the camera and in the director’s chair. Beyond his filmmaking career, Chezhiyan was also a respected literary figure.
His publication, Ulaga Cinema, gained popularity among cinema enthusiasts and film students alike, serving as an accessible gateway into world cinema for Tamil-speaking readers. While his written work opened doors to global cinema for readers, his cinematic output consistently demonstrated his dedication to authenticity, emotional resonance, and artistic integrity, a legacy that colleagues and admirers say will continue to influence Tamil filmmaking for years to come.
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