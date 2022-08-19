Natchathiram Nagargiradhu trailer: Pa.Ranjith promises a trippy, colourful new-age romantic movie

Filmmaker Pa.Ranjith is getting bolder and more fluid with his narratives with every film. And that observation is supported by the trailer of his upcoming movie Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, a new-age romance movie, which oscillates between comedy, drama, and gender politics. “The stories that society creates behind “love” are the stories of #NatchathiramNagargiradhu,” tweeted Ranjith, while sharing the trailer.
Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, which means the star is moving, is set against the backdrop of Chennai’s colourful theatre scene. A theatre group debates on the beachside about their idea of love. Some are forced into it, some find love organically and some are forbidden to love or be loved. The movie seems to explore the idea of love beyond the relationships that pass the rigid test of acceptability imposed by the society. Like a rainbow, the film promises to bring out different hues and shades besides the traditional romance between a man and a woman.
“Vera level!! Semma!! Can’t wait to see ur magic on the big screen ranjith!!,” tweeted director Venkat Prabhu, while reacting to the trailer of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu.
“Such a trippy trailer! Looking forward to watching #NatchathiramNagargiradhu,” said director Balaji Mohan.
Such a trippy trailer! :) 👍 Looking forward to watching #NatchathiramNagargiradhu :) 🙌https://t.co/3N3sADQUE9
Best wishes to @beemji @officialneelam and the super talented @kalidas700 @KalaiActor @officialdushara @thehari___ @actorshabeer & the whole team 👍
— Balaji Mohan (@directormbalaji) August 19, 2022
The stories that society creates behind “love” are the stories of #NatchathiramNagargiradhu
A @tenmamakesmusic musical@officialneelam @vigsun @Manojjahson @YaazhiFilms_ @thinkmusicindia
— Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) August 19, 2022
Vera level!! Semma!! Can’t wait to see ur magic on the big screen ranjith!! #NatchathiramNagargiradhu https://t.co/iTmPvFkmi3
— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 19, 2022
Dushara Vijayan plays the female lead opposite Kalidas Jayaram. She plays a modern woman, who questions society’s obsession to regulate people’s relationships through the institution of marriage. Kalidas comes across as a man at the crossroads and he seems to be struggling to choose between his relationship and society’s approval.
Subscriber Only Stories
Natchathiram Nagargiradhu also stars Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The film is due in arrive in cinemas on August 31.
China jails Canadian tycoon for 13 years for finance crimes
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
China jails Canadian tycoon for 13 years for finance crimes
Flashback Friday: Vicky Kaushal to Mrunal Thakur, celebs who left us in awe of their style
Names of 2 advocates recommended for elevation as HC judges held back by govt
Windfall tax cut on oil producers expected; hike in levy on ATF, diesel exports surprising: Analysts
Sachin Tendulkar recalls childhood memory as he visits PYC Gymkhana in Pune. Watch
‘Ko-actors’ Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shoot for a project together: ‘Wait and watch us’
Iran deal tantalizingly close, but US faces new hurdles
Bayern top scorer Musiala to miss Bochum game with muscle injury
Kerala judge’s comments: Putting the victim on trial
India@75: The waning
Inclusion of non-local voters has heightened fears of demographic change in J&K: Lone
Delhi: Senior citizen duped of Rs 18 lakh by men claiming to be Mumbai cops