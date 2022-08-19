scorecardresearch
Natchathiram Nagargiradhu trailer: Pa.Ranjith promises a trippy, colourful new-age romantic movie

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu stars Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The film is due in arrive in cinemas on August 31.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is directed by Pa.Ranjith.

Filmmaker Pa.Ranjith is getting bolder and more fluid with his narratives with every film. And that observation is supported by the trailer of his upcoming movie Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, a new-age romance movie, which oscillates between comedy, drama, and gender politics. “The stories that society creates behind “love” are the stories of #NatchathiramNagargiradhu,” tweeted Ranjith, while sharing the trailer.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, which means the star is moving, is set against the backdrop of Chennai’s colourful theatre scene. A theatre group debates on the beachside about their idea of love. Some are forced into it, some find love organically and some are forbidden to love or be loved. The movie seems to explore the idea of love beyond the relationships that pass the rigid test of acceptability imposed by the society. Like a rainbow, the film promises to bring out different hues and shades besides the traditional romance between a man and a woman.

“Vera level!! Semma!! Can’t wait to see ur magic on the big screen ranjith!!,” tweeted director Venkat Prabhu, while reacting to the trailer of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu.

“Such a trippy trailer! Looking forward to watching #NatchathiramNagargiradhu,” said director Balaji Mohan.

Dushara Vijayan plays the female lead opposite Kalidas Jayaram. She plays a modern woman, who questions society’s obsession to regulate people’s relationships through the institution of marriage. Kalidas comes across as a man at the crossroads and he seems to be struggling to choose between his relationship and society’s approval.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu also stars Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The film is due in arrive in cinemas on August 31.

