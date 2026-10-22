Naslen’s dark avatar in Suriya’s Scene revealed: ‘Emotionless, inhuman predator’

Malayalam actor Naslen’s character in Suriya’s upcoming film Scene has been introduced, giving audiences a glimpse of the unusual role he will play in his Tamil debut. Naslen, known for films such as Premalu, appears in a strikingly different avatar as Eeshwaran, a character described as a “faceless, emotionless, inhuman predator.”

Suriya introduces Naslen as Eeshwaran in Scene

Sharing the character promo on social media, Suriya welcomed Naslen to Tamil cinema. He wrote, “Some introductions are special! Proud that #Scene marks the Tamil debut of the immensely talented #Naslen. Presenting ESWARAN! Hearty welcome to தமிழ் cinema ❤️.”

In the promo, Naslen is seen scrolling through Instagram, with a body hanging in the background, suggesting that a murder has taken place. His voice is heard saying, ‘Hi, guys! We’re now going to watch a small chemistry experiment. Kids, don’t try this at home.’