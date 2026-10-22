Naslen’s dark avatar in Suriya’s Scene revealed: ‘Emotionless, inhuman predator’

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Malayalam actor Naslen’s character in Suriya’s upcoming film Scene has been introduced, giving audiences a glimpse of the unusual role he will play in his Tamil debut. Naslen, known for films such as Premalu, appears in a strikingly different avatar as Eeshwaran, a character described as a “faceless, emotionless, inhuman predator.”
Suriya introduces Naslen as Eeshwaran in Scene
Sharing the character promo on social media, Suriya welcomed Naslen to Tamil cinema. He wrote, “Some introductions are special! Proud that #Scene marks the Tamil debut of the immensely talented #Naslen. Presenting ESWARAN! Hearty welcome to தமிழ் cinema ❤️.”
In the promo, Naslen is seen scrolling through Instagram, with a body hanging in the background, suggesting that a murder has taken place. His voice is heard saying, ‘Hi, guys! We’re now going to watch a small chemistry experiment. Kids, don’t try this at home.’
The promo then cuts to Suriya’s character, DSP Inbaraj, describing the person the police are searching for as “a faceless, emotionless, inhuman predator.” Naslen’s voice is heard again as he says, “Don’t be scared. I won’t kill you. Don’t be afraid. Start the vehicle.”
The first-look image shows Naslen in a red checked shirt amid police crime-scene tape. His wide-eyed expression and open mouth add to the character’s unpredictable appearance.
Some introductions are special!
Proud that #Scene marks the Tamil debut of the immensely talented #Naslen.
Presenting ESWARAN!
Hearty welcome to தமிழ் cinema ❤️
#JithuMadhavan #Jyotika #NazriyaFahadh #JayshreeDamodharan @rajsekarpandian @ZhagaramOffl @2D_ENTPVTLTD @SakthiFilmFctry @SonyMusicSouth
— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 22, 2026
What is Scene about?
In September, a teaser introduced Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, a police officer known for his swagger and commanding presence. His arrival at a prison triggers unusual reactions among the inmates. The teaser offered little information about the plot.
Hi Dear All,
Here’s a glimpse into #Scene
In cinemas from 6th Nov 2026
#Deepavali2026
#JithuMadhavan #Jyotika @sushintdt #NazriyaFahadh #Naslen @rajsekarpandian @ZhagaramOffl @2D_ENTPVTLTD @SonyMusicSouth https://t.co/pKb40yBlp6
— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 9, 2026
Scene cast, director and release date
Scene is directed by Jithu Madhavan, best known for helming the 2024 Malayalam blockbuster Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil. The film features Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, Nazriya Nazim as Maya and Naslen as Eeshwaran. Anandraj, Lal and John Vijay are also part of the cast.
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Sushin Shyam is composing the music, while Vineeth Augustian and Unni Palode are handling cinematography. Ajmal Sabu is the editor.
Scene is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, 2026, during the Diwali release window.