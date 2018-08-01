Naragasooran trailer: Karthick Naren gives us an introduction but retains surprise

Naragasooran stars Aravind Swamy, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan, Indrajith and Aathmika among others. Naragasooran stars Aravind Swamy, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan, Indrajith and Aathmika among others.

The trailer of Naragasooran was launched on Wednesday in Chennai. It’s interesting that the two minute and 15 seconds trailer reveals very little about the core plot of the film. A beautifully lit and shot trailer, the films talks about a ‘demon child’ and ‘Naragasooran’ being a commonly associated word with the Hamlet. But how does its demon theme tie the characters up together remains a question.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Naragasooran director Karthick Naren wrote, “Presenting the official trailer of #Naragasooran – An intense suspense drama. In cinemas from August 31 🙂.”

There seems to be different chapters or perspectives for which there’s an introduction from each character. The trailer sort of sets up this narrative with similar shots of the characters near a fire. There’s also ‘the fear’ and ‘the myth’ narrative, leaving us in the dark about what the story is.

Watch Naragasooran trailer here:

Naragasooran stars Aravind Swamy, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan, Indrajith and Aathmika among others. The film has no songs and is said to be set in the same universe as Karthick Naren’s first film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. With Gautham Menon’s exit, the film is now solely backed by Badri Kasthuri’s Shraddha Entertainment.

“Want to share my joy & pleasure after seeing the #Naragasooran trailer a couple of days ago. Shows the intent of the storyteller; teases you with the mood, and makes you taste the essence of the narrative . I love this man more 👏👏@karthicknaren_M . Trailer releasing on Aug 1st,” Arvind Swamy had tweeted earlier.

Nagarasooran has been certified U/A, with a run time of one hour 50 minutes. The film will hit screens on August 31.

