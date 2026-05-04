Nani, Tiger Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal congratulate Vijay as TVK takes the lead in Tamil Nadu: ‘This is historic’

As early counting trends from the Tamil Nadu elections indicate significant gains for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Nani, Kajal Aggarwal, Tiger Shroff and many others extended a warm congratulatory message to its chief, Vijay.

Nani posted via X, “Congratulations @actorvijaysir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema (or should I say absolute politics ?) :) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear.”

“Congratulations to @actorvijay. The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!” Tiger Shroff wrote on X