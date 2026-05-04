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Nani, Tiger Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal congratulate Vijay as TVK takes the lead in Tamil Nadu: ‘This is historic’
Tiger Shroff, Nani, Kajal Aggarwal, and several others lauded Vijay as early trends show his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, taking the lead in the Tamil Nadu election.
As early counting trends from the Tamil Nadu elections indicate significant gains for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Nani, Kajal Aggarwal, Tiger Shroff and many others extended a warm congratulatory message to its chief, Vijay.
Nani posted via X, “Congratulations @actorvijaysir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema (or should I say absolute politics ?) :) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear.”
“Congratulations to @actorvijay. The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!” Tiger Shroff wrote on X
Ram Pothineni tweeted, “Sometimes all you need to do is Stand Strong and take every punch life throws at you from every direction. Congratulations to @actorvijay garu and the people of Tamil Nadu. To new beginnings! Love #RAPO.”
Congratulations @actorvijay sir.
First doubted and then crowned.
Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home.
Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :)
Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu…
— Nani (@NameisNani) May 4, 2026
Sometimes all you need to do is Stand Strong and take every punch life throws at you from every direction.
Congratulations to @actorvijay garu and the people of Tamil Nadu. To new beginnings!
Love #RAPO
— RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) May 4, 2026
Congratulations to @actorvijay 🙌🏼
The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!💪🏻
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 4, 2026
Kajal Aggarwal took to X to post, “‘Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maari’ and today, the people have echoed it back with absolute conviction. Heartiest congratulations to @actorvijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and the unwavering love people have for you. The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken-loud, clear, and with immense pride. This isn’t just a win, it’s a celebration of a deep, powerful connection with millions. Wishing you great strength and success as you step into this inspiring new chapter. May you bring the change so many are hoping for. Congratulations once again on this phenomenal achievement! @TVKVijayHQ.”
“Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maari”
and today, the people have echoed it back with absolute conviction.
Heartiest congratulations to @actorvijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and… pic.twitter.com/labiTRQWHJ
— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 4, 2026
Siddhi Idnani wrote on X, “Congratulations to Thalapathy @actorvijay sir on this historic victory! Your journey proves that discipline, hard work, and belief can truly move millions. May this success mark the beginning of a powerful new chapter of positive change and inspiration for generations, especially for my beloved people of Tamil Nadu @TVKVijayHQ #TVK.”
Jiiva took to social media to post a short yet energetic reaction, posting “Blastu..Blastu..💥.”
Blastu..Blastu..💥 pic.twitter.com/3x9MRSAK57
— Jiiva (@JiivaOfficial) May 4, 2026
RJ Balaji shared via X, “Wow..!!! This is HISTORIC…!!! மக்கள் தீர்ப்பே மகேசன் தீர்ப்பு…! Congratulations Vijay sir and to the people of our wonderful state Tamil nadu ..!!! ”
Vijay’s mother Shoba Chandrasekhar also publicly shared her happiness. In an interaction with reporters, she said, “I am very happy about this.”
EXCLUSIVE 📽️ : Shoba Amma & SAC Appa பேட்டி !
• 234 தொகுதிகளில், தற்போது 109 இடங்களில் TVK முன்னிலை வகிப்பதால், “நான் மிகவும் மகிழ்ச்சியாக இருக்கிறேன்
• அவர் விஜய்யின் தாய் மட்டுமல்ல. அவர் விஜய்யின் முதல் ரசிகை. அவர் மிகவும் மகிழ்ச்சியாக இருக்கிறார்”pic.twitter.com/OvTHLnsBAw
— Prakash Vijay (@PrakazVijay_Of) May 4, 2026
Vijay’s electoral debut has added a new dimension to the state’s political landscape, traditionally dominated by DMK and the AIADMK. As counting continues, all eyes remain on the final results, which are yet to be officially announced by the Election Commission.
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