Vijay’s Ghilli co-star Nancy Jennifer ties the knot with Karthik. Watch viral wedding clips

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Those who have watched director Dharani’s Ghilli (2004) would never forget Bhuvana, the adorably mischievous younger sister of Velu, played by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Vijay. Although it wasn’t Nancy Jennifer’s debut role, Bhuvana put her on the map and marked a career milestone.
Nancy Jennifer marries Karthik in Chennai
Also an entrepreneur and social media content creator, she recently began a new chapter in her life by marrying Karthik in a traditional ceremony on Sunday, November 15.
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The interfaith marriage reportedly took place at a beach resort on Chennai’s East Coast Road. Photos and videos from the ceremony have since gone viral on social media, with one of the clips showing Karthik tying the mangalsutra around Nancy’s neck.
From child artiste to Vijay’s sister in Ghilli
Nancy commenced her film career as a child artiste and appeared in movies such as Kizhakku Karai (1991), Idhuthanda Sattam (1992), Thayagam (1996) and Sakthi (1997). Her breakthrough role was in director Vasanth’s Nerrukku Ner (1997), starring Vijay and Suriya in the lead roles. She subsequently appeared in films such as Ulavuthurai (1998), Sandhippoma (1998), Kanmani Unakkaga (1999), and Asokavanam (2001).
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Nevertheless, it was Ghilli that catapulted her to great heights, as she played Vijay’s little sister. Although Velu (Vijay) and Bhuvana (Nancy) always fought like any other sibling duo, they also held each other close to their hearts. In fact, it was Bhuvana’s monologue that prompted their father to rethink his approach to Velu and his dreams. Ghilli also featured Trisha Krishnan and Prakash Raj in key roles.
What Nancy Jennifer is doing now
She subsequently appeared in films such as Unakkum Enakkum (2006), Thozha (2008), Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru (2013), Kootathil Oruthan (2017), and Trip (2021), as well as in television serials like Thayumanavan, Keladi Kanmani, Valli, and Star Wars.
She is also the founder of Nature’s Joy, a cosmetics brand that produces chemical-free, herbal skincare and haircare products.