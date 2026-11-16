Vijay’s Ghilli co-star Nancy Jennifer ties the knot with Karthik. Watch viral wedding clips

Those who have watched director Dharani’s Ghilli (2004) would never forget Bhuvana, the adorably mischievous younger sister of Velu, played by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Vijay. Although it wasn’t Nancy Jennifer’s debut role, Bhuvana put her on the map and marked a career milestone.

Nancy Jennifer marries Karthik in Chennai

Also an entrepreneur and social media content creator, she recently began a new chapter in her life by marrying Karthik in a traditional ceremony on Sunday, November 15.

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The interfaith marriage reportedly took place at a beach resort on Chennai’s East Coast Road. Photos and videos from the ceremony have since gone viral on social media, with one of the clips showing Karthik tying the mangalsutra around Nancy’s neck.