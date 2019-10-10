Nana Patekar in Jayam Ravi-Ahmed film?

Nana Patekar, who played the antagonist in Rajinikanth’s Kaala, is likely to be a part of Jayam Ravi’s 25th film, tentatively titled Jana Gana Mana, directed by I Ahmed of Manithan-fame. If the buzz is true, this will be the Bollywood actor’s first project after he was accused by Tanushree Dutta in the #MeToo movement.

Patekar was replaced by Rana Daggubati in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 after the sexual harassment charges levelled against him.

Co-starring, Taapsee Pannu, Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi, KGF-fame Ram, Rahman, MS Bhaskar and Dayana Erappa (who was seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam), it is speculated that Jayam Ravi will be seen as an army officer in the movie.

In August, we had reported that the crew spent some time shooting important scenes in Azerbaijan, and up next, they will be off to Istanbul for the final leg of shoot.

Renowned Hollywood stunt director Glenn Boswell, who has worked on X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Hobbit, Ghost Rider and Matrix, has been brought on board for this action spy thriller.

Though it has been a year since the #MeToo movement broke out, several male actors, accused of harassment and misconduct—starting from lyricist Vairamuthu, Radha Ravi to Arjun Sarja, Malayalam actor Dileep and so on—still, continue to bag films.