Namma Veettu Pillai first look: Sivakarthikeyan to take on village thugs

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Monday unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Namma Veettu Pillai. The title is inspired by legendary actor MG Ramachandran’s Enga Veettu Pillai (1956). Both the titles mean the same: The child of our house.

Namma Veettu Pillai is written and directed by Pandiraj, who is basking in the success of his previous film Kadaikutty Singam, starring Karthi in the lead. Like his previous film, the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan-starrer is also set in a rural backdrop. Judging from the poster, Sivakarthikeyan plays the village hero who keeps thuggery in check in his village.

Following a three-year stint on the small screen, Sivakarthikeyan entered the film industry as a comedy actor. It was Pandiraj’s 2012 film Marina which catapulted Sivakarthikeyan to the status of lead actor. The actor has since established himself as a bankable star in the Tamil film industry.

Sivakarthikeyan and Pandiraj again collaborated in 2013 for Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga. Namma Veettu Pillai will mark the duo’s third project together and it will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

The film also stars Anu Emmanuel, Aishwarya Rajesh, Natarajan Subramaniam, RK Suresh, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu and Soori.

Namma Veettu Pillai is expected to open in cinemas this year.