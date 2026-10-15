Nagarjuna, Saif Ali Khan, Sreeleela and other celebs grace Navratri event in Kerala, watch

Continuing its annual tradition, Kalyan Jewellers hosted a grand Navratri celebration at the Kalyanaraman family residence in Thrissur, Kerala. Several celebrities were spotted arriving at the venue on Thursday evening, dressed in colourful ethnic outfits. Nagarjuna, Malavika Mohanan, Sreeleela, Bobby Deol, Priyadarshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora were among those who posed for the paparazzi before joining the festivities.

In a video, Nagarjuna was seen posing with his son Akhil Akkineni. The father-son duo was dressed in traditional kurta sets. While Nagarjuna opted for an Ajrakh print kurta, Akhil kept it simple with a buttoned plain black kurta.