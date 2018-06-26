Nadigavel MR Radha’s biopic in the works

Director Ike is all set to make a biopic on his grandfather and actor MR Radha. Director Ike is all set to make a biopic on his grandfather and actor MR Radha.

Late actor-politician MR Radha’s grandson Ike today announced that he will helm the biopic on his grandfather. Ike made his directorial debut with Jiiva’s Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thora.

“For those who’ve never seen him but never forgotten him – This ones for U ! Unveiling untold stories of my legendary grandfather ‘Nadigavel’ M.R.Radha in a Film which I hope I do justice to as a grandson & more importantly as a fan #MRRadhaTheFilm #Nadigavel #WorkInProgress (sic),” Ike wrote on Twitter.

MR Radha shot to fame with his villainous and comic roles in several films, sharing screen space with some top stars of his era. Known for his inimitable voice, body language and dialogue delivery, he was given the epithet Nadigavel by Periyar.

According to a report in India Today, Ike emphasised that the film will not be a documentary. It will strive to the show the other side of the actor, the one which not many are privy to. “Many have showcased him as the bad guy, but he was also a doting father. These stories are only known to our close family members. In my film, I’d showcase his ideologies, which I feel should be told to the world.”

Currently in pre-production, the film will go on floors soon. The first look will also be unveiled soon.

Known to be a controversial star, MR Radha touched peak of controversy when he shot MG Ramachandran and later, shot himself. Both actors survived the incident.

