Nadigar Sangam elections live updates: K Bhagyaraj, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj cast their votes

Elections of South Indian Artistes Association, known as Nadigar Sangam elections, is currently in progress. The Registrar of Societies had earlier indefinitely suspended the elections on Wednesday. But the Madras High Court stayed the order and asked the association to conduct the elections as planned.

However, the counting of votes will be held only after the court’s approval. The next hearing is scheduled for July 8.

According to The Hindu, Justice PD Audikesavalu had observed, “It is a trite law that an electoral process which has commenced shall not normally be interdicted till it reaches its logical conclusion and as such, it would be highly improper to cancel the election at this distance of time.”

Nadigar Sangam has been neck-deep in controversies for the last few years. The last election was marked by a bitter campaign causing deep cracks in the Tamil film fraternity.

Nassar is the incumbent president of the Nadigar Sangam.