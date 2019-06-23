Nadigar Sangam elections live updates: K Bhagyaraj, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj cast their voteshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/nadigar-sangam-elections-vishal-rajinikanth-kamal-haasan-live-updates-5795443/
Nadigar Sangam elections live updates: K Bhagyaraj, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj cast their votes
Nadigar Sangam elections live updates: Election of South Indian Artistes Association, known as Nadigar Sangam elections, is currently in progress.
Elections of South Indian Artistes Association, known as Nadigar Sangam elections, is currently in progress. The Registrar of Societies had earlier indefinitely suspended the elections on Wednesday. But the Madras High Court stayed the order and asked the association to conduct the elections as planned.
However, the counting of votes will be held only after the court’s approval. The next hearing is scheduled for July 8.
According to The Hindu, Justice PD Audikesavalu had observed, “It is a trite law that an electoral process which has commenced shall not normally be interdicted till it reaches its logical conclusion and as such, it would be highly improper to cancel the election at this distance of time.”
Nadigar Sangam has been neck-deep in controversies for the last few years. The last election was marked by a bitter campaign causing deep cracks in the Tamil film fraternity.
Nassar is the incumbent president of the Nadigar Sangam.
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates on Nadigar Sangam elections here.
209 votes cast so far
Approximately 209 votes have been cast in Nadigar Sangam elections so far.
Manobala arrives to participate in Nadigar Sangam elections
(Photo: V4U Media/Twitter)
K Bhagyaraj is here to cast his vote!
(Photo: V4U Media/Twitter)
Shanthnu Bhagyaraj has arrived!
(Photo: V4U Media/Twitter)
Ishari K Ganesh, Prashanth, Pandiraj, Harathi and others at the venue -- St Ebba's school
The Madras High Court had also ruled that the termination of the 61 members was completely valid. 61 members from the Nadigar Sangam had filed a complaint against Nasser-Vishal’s Pandavar Ani after their names were removed from the voter’s list. They alleged that this move was taken to turn the elections in Vishal’s favour.
In the response to the complaint, Vishal had sent a letter to the court on June 17 stating that out of the 61 members, 44 of them are considered amateur artists, 4 of them have been terminated based on disciplinary action and the remaining 13 are actually eligible to vote.
Made up of over 3000 members Nadigar Sangam elections are meant to be held every three years to determine the president of the group, but the last time they were held in 2015. The union was formed 67 years ago in 1952 by M G Ramachandran, N S Krishnan, and K Subrahmanyam.
