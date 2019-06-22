Nadigar Sangam elections to be held on June 23

The upcoming elections of South Indian Artistes Association, also known as the Nadigar Sangam, have seen a lot of ups and downs in the last few days. Said to be between Nasser-Vishal’s Pandavar Ani and Bhagyaraj-Ishari Ganesh’s Shankaradas Ani, the elections will be held on June 23.

The Registrar of Societies had earlier indefinitely suspended the elections on Wednesday. But the Madras High Court stayed the order and asked the association to conduct the elections. However, Justice PD Audikesavalu ordered that counting of votes will be held only after the court’s approval. The next hearing is set to be on July 8.

As per The Hindu, the judge said, “It is a trite law that an electoral process which has commenced shall not normally be interdicted till it reaches its logical conclusion and as such, it would be highly improper to cancel the election at this distance of time.”

The Madras High Court also ruled that the termination of the 61 members was completely valid. 61 members from the Nadigar Sangam filed a complaint against Pandavar Ani after they were removed from the voter’s list and demanded answers. They alleged that this move was taken to turn the elections in Vishal’s favour.

In the response to the complaint, Vishal had sent a letter to the court on June 17 stating that out of the 61 members, 44 of them are considered amateur artists, 4 of them have been terminated based on disciplinary action and the remaining 13 are actually eligible to vote.

Nadigar Sangam is yet to announce the venue for the elections.