Naane Varuven teaser: Dhanush’s two avatars tease a spin-chilling story. Watch

National award winning actor Dhanush released the teaser of his upcoming Tamil thriller Naane Varuven on Thursday. The teaser gives an insight into the lives of two lookalikes and how their stories intermingle. The teaser of the film is dark and thrilling, with the actor portraying a double role.

Directed by Dhanush’s brother and acclaimed director Selvaraghavan, the teaser opens with Dhanush standing in the middle of a jungle with a bow and arrow in his hand. As he walks deeper into the jungle, he pulls out a knife from his jacket. The other character, also played by Dhanush, looks like a simple man, completely opposite of his rogue look-alike.

Watch Naane Varuvean teaser:

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music adds to the thrill of the teaser, which makes the viewer feel the darkness of both the characters. The teaser ends with both the characters of Dhanush coming face-to-face in a jungle, as one of them chokes the other one. The film is set to release in September.

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are coming back together after almost a decade. The brothers have earlier worked together in films such as Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. Naane Varuven also stars Indhuja Ravichander and Elli Avram as the female leads along with actor Yogi Babu in a pivotal role. Dhanush was recently seen in the Hollywood film The Gray Man. He will also be seen in the sequel.

Besides Naane Varuven, Dhanush has his debut Telugu film Vaathi up for release. The Venky Atluri film will also release in Tamil. The actor also has Arun Matheswaran’s directorial Captain Miller in his kitty.