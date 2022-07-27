scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Naane Varuven’s new poster unveiled ahead of Dhanush’s birthday

Ahead of Dhanush's 39th birthday tomorrow, a new poster for his upcoming film, Naane Varuven, was unveiled by his brother, director Selvaraghavan.

July 27, 2022 6:32:54 pm
Dhanush in new poster of Naane Varuven (Image courtesy: Twitter|Selvaraghavan)Dhanush in new poster of Naane Varuven (Image courtesy: Twitter|Selvaraghavan)

A new poster for Naane Varuven, the upcoming film starring Dhanush, was unveiled ahead of his birthday tomorrow. The poster features Dhanush’s character in a forest, holding a bow and quiver of arrows.

The film brings back the hit combo of Dhanush and his elder brother, director Selvaraghavan. Selva took to Twitter to share the new poster and wrote, “A special birthday for a special person. Happy birthday in advance my dear brother (sic).”

The duo has been behind some iconic Tamil films such as Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Yenna. After about a decade-long gap, the two have again come together for this film, which marks their fifth collaboration. Selvaraghavan, who turned an actor with Beast and Saanikaidham, is also playing a role in Naane Varuven. It is being rumoured that Dhanush is playing a dual role in Naane Varuven. However, the makers have been tight-lipped about the project.

ALSO READ: |Dhanush’s appeal to end south-north divide: ‘It’s time to come together as one big industry’

Indhuja Ravichandran, Yogi Babu, Prabhu Ganesan, and Shelly Kishore are also a part of the cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film.

ALSO READ: |Dhanush on attending The Gray Man premiere in the US with sons Yatra, Linga: ‘I am the coolest dad’

The first-look poster of Dhanush’s Vaathi was also unveiled today. It features him as a lecturer. The teaser of Vaathi, directed by Venky Atluri, will be released tomorrow on Dhanush’s 39th birthday, while the film is slated to hit the screens on August 18. Dhanush can currently be seen in the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man as an assassin named Avik San. The film is streaming on Netflix.

