Naane Varuven: Dhanush dons a hunter look as Selvaraghavan begins shooting

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations on Saturday released the first look poster of Naane Varuven, featuring Dhaunsh. The actor sports a cowboy hat and letter jacket as a sharp object rest on his shoulder. He also wears a serious look of a man, who is all set to hunt without any hesitation.

The production was expected to begin in August. However, Dhanush’s other acting commitments seems to have delayed the shooting.

Naane Varuven will mark Dhanush’s reunion with director Selvaraghavan after a gap of more than a decade. It is worth noting that Selvaraghavan was very instrumental in sharpening Dhanush’s acting skills and establishing him as a talented actor during the early days of the latter. It was the characters created by Selvaraghavan that made Dhanush a household name.

The siblings so far have worked together in films like Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna.

Naane Varuven stars Indhuja Ravichandran of Bigil fame as the female lead.

Besides Naane Varuven, the duo has at least two projects on the cards. Selvaraghavan is doing the pre-production work on his sequel to the 2010 fantasy drama Ayirathil Oruvan. Titled Ayirathil Oruvan 2, the film is slated for a release in 2024. It is fair to assume the sequel will pick up right from where Ayirathil Oruvan left off in 2010. It also remains to be seen whether Selvaraghavan will rope in Karthi for the sequel.

Selvaraghavan had revealed earlier that before beginning the production of Ayirathil Oruvan 2, he will first complete Pudhupettai 2.