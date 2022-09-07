Naane Varuven’s Veera Soora: Yuvan Shankar Raja and Selvaraghavan kickstart album with minimalistic song

“Veera Soora”, the first single of Dhanush‘s upcoming film Naane Varuven, was unveiled at an event in Chennai by the producer of the film, Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Speaking at the event, Thanu said, “The visuals of the song will create ten times the impact of the audio and lyrics. Dhanush, Selvaraghavan, and Yuvan Shankar Raja have made the song in such a way. Not just this one, the whole album will be excellent. You can only understand what I am talking about when you watch the film.”

Naane Varuven is composed and sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja, but the vocals sound different from the composer’s usual voice. Also, the predominant portion of the song is sung by the chorus singers. The lyrics is penned by the film’s director, Selvaraghavan.

Here’s the song:

Both Selvaraghavan and Yuvan Shankar Raja have a minimalistic approach to “Veera Soora”. The lyrical video also features a few clips and pictures from the sets of the film. The visuals hint that the song is about a hunter.

In one of the behind the scene visuals, Selvaraghavan can be seen teaching a child actor how to cry. The director is also playing a role in the film, which also stars Elli AvrRam, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and Indhuja Ravichandran.

There’s a lot of expectations surrounding Naane Varuven as it brings back the hit combo of Selvaraghavan and Dhanush, who have made films like Kaadhal Kondein and Mayakkam Yenna.