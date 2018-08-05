Naan Seidha Kurumbu’s first look features a pregnant man

Naan Seidha Kurumbu seems to have a very unique premise. Naan Seidha Kurumbu seems to have a very unique premise.

Naan Seidha Kurumbu is the title of a popular romantic number from Superstar Rajinikanth’s cult hit Moondru Mugam (1982). The song features an overjoyed Rajinikanth singing and dancing after his wife tells him that she is pregnant with his child. Naan Seidha Kurumbu is also the title of an upcoming Tamil film, which seems to have a very unique premise.

The film is a romantic comedy that revolves around the course of a pregnancy. The twist is not the leading woman but that the leading man is pregnant. Yes, you read it right.

“Here is the Reason why i am totally proud of my Husband!! His selection of scripts is something i love! @mahavishnuk m sure this is gonna be absolutely brilliant!! all the very best to the whole team! @AnjuKurian10 #NaanSeidhaKurumbu #nsk #Chandran(sic),” tweeted director Mahavishnu Krishnamoorthy, while unveiling the first look posters.

Mahavishnu is a popular stand-up comedian, who is making his debut as a director with Naan Seidha Kurumbu. The film stars Chandran of Kayal fame and Malayalam actor Anju Kurian. The film, indeed, takes the gender role reversal in films to a different level.

Here is the Reason why i am totally proud of my Husband!! His selection of scripts is something i love! @mahavishnuk m sure this is gonna be absolutely brilliant!! 😍 all the very best to the whole team! @AnjuKurian10 #NaanSeidhaKurumbu #nsk #Chandran pic.twitter.com/25LgPc4aS0 — Anjana Rangan (@AnjanaVJ) August 5, 2018

Not every day we get to see a leading man sporting a baby bump or going into labour pain on the screen. It may be recalled Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger had tried his luck in comedy with a similar set up in Junior (1994). He played a scientist who scientifically impregnates himself as part of an experiment.

