Naachiyaar girl on board for Sivakarthikeyan-Mithran film

We had told you Kalyani Priyadarshan was roped in as the female lead in Sivakarthikeyan’s next, directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame. Now, Naachiyaar girl Ivana joins the star cast.

The young actor took to Twitter saying she was “so happy and excited to be a part of SK-15.” The announcement came on her birthday (February 25), which made it extra special.

This yet-to-be-titled project, jointly bankrolled by 24AM Studios and KJR Studios, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, editing by Antony Ruben and cinematography by George C Williams.

Touted to be a racy thriller, the makers are planning to start the shooting once Sivakarthikeyan is relieved of his existing commitments.

With the massive success of Irumbu Thirai, expectations are already high for this second directorial venture of PS Mithran. Coincidentally, both the films have Arjun Sarja playing the role of a villain.