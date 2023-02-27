Mysskin wraps up his schedule in Leo: ‘Will never forget Vijay’s love for me during the shoot’

Mysskin shared an emotional note after wrapping up his schedule in Leo. The director-actor returned from Kashmir to Chennai and released an official note on his experience of working with the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj, stunt choreographer duo Anbu-Arivu, and film’s star Vijay.

Mysskin said, “Today, I am returning from Kashmir to Chennai. At -12 degree celsius, comprising 500 members, Leo’s team toiled to wrap up my schedule… The stuntmen masters worked hard to make a fight scene special, and I was surprised by the love and respect I received.”

Talking about Lokesh Kanagaraj, Mysskin said, “My Lokesh, as a well-trained director, is functioning in the field like a soldier with both love and strictness. He hugged me after shooting my last scene, and I kissed him on his forehead. I feel happy for working with my beloved brother Vijay in this film, and I would never forget the love.’

The film crew recently celebrated the birthday of Gautham Vasudev Menon, who is also playing a role in Leo. The official Twitter handle shared a picture from the birthday celebration, and wrote, “Wishing the man who redefined Kollywood with his cult classic films. May this year be a BLOODY SWEET adventure sir (sic).”

.@menongautham sir’s birthday celebration from the sets of #LEO Wishing the man who redefined Kollywood with his cult classic films ❤️

May this year be a BLOODY SWEET adventure sir 💣#Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @trishtrashers @Jagadishbliss pic.twitter.com/puBx36YbMi — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) February 26, 2023

Ever since Leo went on floors, the team has been in Kashmir shooting the film in one single stretch so far. Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy Master, and Mathew Thomas are other actors who are part of the film. Anirudh Ravichander, who has worked with Vijay in films Master and Beast, is teaming up with him again for the film.