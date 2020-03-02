Mysskin to direct Simbu’s next?

Sources hinted that Mysskin might go ahead with the shoot post-April 2020. (Photo: Mysskin/Facebook) Sources hinted that Mysskin might go ahead with the shoot post-April 2020. (Photo: Mysskin/Facebook)

A few days ago, we had reported that Mysskin walked out of Thupparivaalan 2, owing to disagreements regarding the budget. One may recall that 60 per cent of the Vishal-starrer is complete with major portions getting shot in London.

However, the recent buzz is that the Psycho director is likely to team up with Simbu. Hearsay is that Mysskin had a script for the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya actor, and he is quite interested in being a part of it. A source says, “Though Simbu liked the narration, he has not signed on the dotted line yet.”

Earlier, Mysskin and Simbu were to collaborate on Mugamoodi, but for some reason, Jiiva ended up starring in it.

Mysskin hasn’t worked with stars, yet. In several interviews, the director has admitted that he doesn’t write scripts for stars. So, if this project kicks off, it will be interesting to watch what Simbu can bring to the table as an actor in a ‘Mysskin film’.

Sources hinted that Mysskin might go ahead with the shoot post-April 2020.

On the other hand, Simbu is currently working on his delayed political film, Maanadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

