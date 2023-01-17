Mysskin on working with Vijay in Thalapathy 67: ‘He looks younger, handsome…’

Filmmaker Mysskin has shared his experience of working with actor Vijay in the upcoming movie tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. A video of Mysskin talking about Vijay at a Tamil talent show is being widely shared on the internet. During the show, the filmmaker-actor revealed that he came to the programme straight from the sets of Thalapathy 67.

“I rushed here from the shoot. I finished shooting a fight sequence with Vijay,” he said.

Mysskin began his journey in cinema by assisting director Vincent Selva, who helmed the 2002 romantic movie Youth starring Vijay.

“I worked with Vijay while making Youth. And 20 years later, I’m working with him again. He hasn’t changed much. In fact, he is looking more younger and handsome now. I’m very happy to be working with him,” Mysskin added.

Thalapathy 67 is billed as an out-and-out action film. And Mysskin was quite thrilled to have worked under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj.

“It was a great fight sequence, and he (Vijay) left me with a bloody mouth. I have also fought well with a physique like mine. Lokesh Kanagaraj is a precise filmmaker. He only shoots the moments between A and B and doesn’t teach acting to actors. I liked it about him. Some directors teach acting usually. He doesn’t make actors feel bored and gives us a good space. The film is also interesting and it has a very good crew,” he said.

Mysskin made his directorial debut in 2006 with Chithiram Pesuthadi. And he has carved a niche for himself with his very personal style of storytelling. The filmmaker usually explores very dark themes in his films.

Mysskin had earlier revealed that he had written his career-making film Anjathe (2008) with Vijay in mind. However, he didn’t approach Vijay fearing he would be forced to alter his vision to suit Vijay’s star image.

Thalapathy 67 is one of the highly-awaited films. Lokesh Kanagaraj is said to be mounting it on a massive scale with stars sourced from across film industries. Besides Mysskin, the film also stars filmmaker Gautham Menon and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. It’s said that Trisha is playing the female lead. However, an official confirmation of the star cast is awaited.