Had I been a girl, I’d have raped Mammootty: Mysskin’s comments at Peranbu audio launch draws flak

Director Mysskin courted controversy on Sunday while talking at the audio launch of upcoming film Peranbu. The filmmaker heaped praise on director Ram for making this film, calling it an important film in the history of Indian cinema. However, Mysskin’s comments about Mammootty’s performance in the film has made many flinch.

Appreciating Ram for choosing Mammootty, he thanked the director for not roping in a Tamil actor to play the part. He suggested that Tamil actors would have spoiled the film with their overacting. “You can keep watching Mammootty sir throughout this film. If he had been younger and he had been a woman, I might have fallen in love with him. Had I been a girl, I’d have raped him actually. Such a fabulous acting,” he said.

And then he added, “This film will only run if there was some controversy. So, I have done my part.”

Mysskin making light of rape in order to make some headlines have disgusted many.

Mysskin even mocked those in the Tamil film industry, who make films just for the sake of money. “Buy the original DVDs of this film, when it comes out. And show it to your children and pass it down to generations,” he appealed to the audience, while strongly recommending every family to watch this film in theatres when it comes out.

Mysskin was one of the leading directors of Tamil cinema to attend the audio release function of Peranbu. Directors KS Ravikumar, Vetrimaran, Bala, Karu Pazhaniappan, Ameer, Samuthirakani, Aadhik Ravichandran, AL Vijay and Aram Gopi Nainaar were among many other celebrities who were present at the event. There was a special screening of the film for all the celebrity guests as well.

Peranbu had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and its Asian premiere at Shanghai International Film Festival. Besides Mammootty, the film stars Sadhana and Anjali Ameer among others. Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored music for the film, which is bankrolled by PL Thenappan.

