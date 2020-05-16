I want my movies to last for 100 years, says Mysskin

Director Myskkin talks about his filmmaking style. (Photo: YouTube/FilmCompanion) Director Myskkin talks about his filmmaking style. (Photo: YouTube/FilmCompanion)

Director Mysskin, in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, has revealed that he keeps away from reading everyday news as he would rather use that time to read literature and think about his work and family. “Topical issues like politics and sports don’t give me a perspective,” he explained.

“If I want to make a movie about a psychopath, I have to do a lot of research. The news reports about murder won’t help me to write deeply about a character,” he said.

For example, he said he doesn’t think he can make a movie about the outbreak of the coronavirus. “I do one movie in a year. I want my movies to last for 100 years. I don’t want movies to last for 100 days. For that, I have to find a topic, where people have not done a deep study,” he added.

Watch the full interview with Mysskin here:

Mysskin’s latest movie Psycho recently debuted on Netflix. The film starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen goes out of its way to avoid being just a thriller about serial murders. The director, who has also written the movie, has loaded scenes with subtext challenging popular notions of everything under the sun. The movie even gives a human angle to the serial killer drama, when the only survivor of the killer describes him as a “child.”

READ: South Stream: Mysskin’s Psycho

“You have to see Psycho allegorically. You should not take it as a fact. If you want to know the facts, read newspapers. We visit theatres to see a dream woven by an author, the dream, which talks to our unconscious,” he explained.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd