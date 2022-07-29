Mysskin: All my assistants will only make good cinema

Director Sri Ganesh’s upcoming film Kuruthi Aattam, starring Atharvaa in the lead role, is gearing up for its theatrical release on August 5. At the press meet of the upcoming film, director Mysskin heaped praise on Sri Ganesh, who has assisted the former in his previous films.

Mysskin said, “My former assistant Sri Ganesh is someone who lives with a good code of ethics. His first film 8 Thottakal turned out to be a success. Any film needs to have a good emotional quotient, and Sri Ganesh is an emotional person, which has helped him come up with such a moving screenplay.”

He added, “All my assistants will only make good cinema. Atharvaa has shown a different dimension to his acting in Kuruthi Aattam. Also, many new technicians have been introduced in the film. I request everyone to make this film a huge success.”

Meanwhile, Sri Ganesh was all praise for Atharvaa. “I am grateful for producer Muruganandham and Atharavaa. After my first film, it was Atharvaa who believed in me. He has also been a great support in writing the screenplay of the film. His trust in me will help the film succeed,” the director said.

Kuruthi Aattam also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Atharavaa was last seen in Thalli Pogathey, which got a lukewarm response from the audience and critics. He has Address, Trigger, and Othaiku Othai in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, director Mysskin is busy with the post-production of his upcoming horror film Pisaasu II. Starring Andrea Jeremiah, Vijay Sethupathi, Shamna Kasim and Rajkumar Pitchumani, the much-awaited film also has a cameo by Vijay Sethupathi.

Kuruthi Aattam is hitting theatres on August 5.