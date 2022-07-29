Mysskin: All my assistants will only make good cinema

Updated: July 29, 2022 3:45:44 pm
Director Sri Ganesh’s upcoming film Kuruthi Aattam, starring Atharvaa in the lead role, is gearing up for its theatrical release on August 5. At the press meet of the upcoming film, director Mysskin heaped praise on Sri Ganesh, who has assisted the former in his previous films.
Mysskin said, “My former assistant Sri Ganesh is someone who lives with a good code of ethics. His first film 8 Thottakal turned out to be a success. Any film needs to have a good emotional quotient, and Sri Ganesh is an emotional person, which has helped him come up with such a moving screenplay.”
He added, “All my assistants will only make good cinema. Atharvaa has shown a different dimension to his acting in Kuruthi Aattam. Also, many new technicians have been introduced in the film. I request everyone to make this film a huge success.”
Meanwhile, Sri Ganesh was all praise for Atharvaa. “I am grateful for producer Muruganandham and Atharavaa. After my first film, it was Atharvaa who believed in me. He has also been a great support in writing the screenplay of the film. His trust in me will help the film succeed,” the director said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kuruthi Aattam also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Atharavaa was last seen in Thalli Pogathey, which got a lukewarm response from the audience and critics. He has Address, Trigger, and Othaiku Othai in the pipeline.
Meanwhile, director Mysskin is busy with the post-production of his upcoming horror film Pisaasu II. Starring Andrea Jeremiah, Vijay Sethupathi, Shamna Kasim and Rajkumar Pitchumani, the much-awaited film also has a cameo by Vijay Sethupathi.
Kuruthi Aattam is hitting theatres on August 5.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacitiesPremium
The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Mysskin: All my assistants will only make good cinema
NMC permits Indian medical students from China, Ukraine to sit for FMGE
Watch: Next time you call me old, think about it, says Sunil Chhetri on his fitness
Watch: Aaditya Thackeray pauses speech for azaan during Nishtha Yatra
Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using the euro
CWG opening ceremony: Indian women deserved better than the unisex attire. Call it a post-Black Panther-swag, the African nations sparkled in their jewellery
Factbox: The crypto crash hit these companies the hardest
Chandigarh: Suspended jail warden arrested for breaking into IAS officers’ houses
HC directs collector to remove 48 structures near Mumbai airport for flouting height norms
‘Coolest by a mile’: Digital illustrator’s artwork with seemingly endless zoom-in wows netizens
I am a victim of conspiracy: Partha Chatterjee
Sambhavna Seth on how failed IVF cycles triggered her rheumathoid arthritis; here’s what you must know