Music composer Deva, who created Rajinikanth’s intro music, dies at 75

Music composer Devanesan Chokkalingam aka Deva died in Chennai on Saturday. He was 75 years old.

The composer’s death brings to an end one of the most prolific careers in Indian film music. Over nearly four decades and more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, he created a body of work that shaped how an entire generation heard Tamil cinema’s music. In 1996 alone, at the peak of his career, he composed music for 36 films.

How Deva got the name Thenisai Thendral

The name Thenisai Thendral, which translates to “breeze of sweet music,” was conferred on Deva in 1985 by legendary composer MS Viswanathan at a felicitation event held at the Tiruverkadu Temple in Chennai, where Deva was being honoured for composing various devotional albums. During his speech, Viswanathan urged the film industry to give Deva opportunities in cinema, saying he had the potential to make a significant impact. Within months of that public endorsement from one of Tamil cinema’s most revered figures, Deva received his first major film opportunity. He later said that Viswanathan’s guidance at the start of his career was instrumental in shaping his approach to film music.