Music composer Deva, who created Rajinikanth’s intro music, dies at 75

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Music composer Devanesan Chokkalingam aka Deva died in Chennai on Saturday. He was 75 years old.
The composer’s death brings to an end one of the most prolific careers in Indian film music. Over nearly four decades and more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, he created a body of work that shaped how an entire generation heard Tamil cinema’s music. In 1996 alone, at the peak of his career, he composed music for 36 films.
How Deva got the name Thenisai Thendral
The name Thenisai Thendral, which translates to “breeze of sweet music,” was conferred on Deva in 1985 by legendary composer MS Viswanathan at a felicitation event held at the Tiruverkadu Temple in Chennai, where Deva was being honoured for composing various devotional albums. During his speech, Viswanathan urged the film industry to give Deva opportunities in cinema, saying he had the potential to make a significant impact. Within months of that public endorsement from one of Tamil cinema’s most revered figures, Deva received his first major film opportunity. He later said that Viswanathan’s guidance at the start of his career was instrumental in shaping his approach to film music.
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The Rajinikanth connection
Deva’s career is inseparable from Rajinikanth’s. His compositions for Annamalai and Baashha are among the most iconic soundtracks in Tamil cinema history. Annamalai emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of its year, released in the same period that AR Rahman was debuting with Roja. The music, particularly its theme, became so closely identified with Rajinikanth’s screen persona that separating the two became impossible. When audiences think of Rajinikanth walking onto a screen in the 1990s, the music playing in their heads is Deva’s.
Just before a day was celebrating his composing in theatre #Jailer2..😥🙏🙏
RIP #Deva sir 🙏🙏
Ur songs & BGM will always travel lifelong ❤️ https://t.co/NThFjra9cl
— வானவராயன் (@Itsme0911) October 17, 2026
Baashha extended the collaboration further. The film’s songs and background score were designed to amplify Rajinikanth’s mass appeal, and they did so with a precision that no other composer of that era could match. Deva understood what a Rajinikanth film needed musically: energy, swagger and a folk-inflected grandeur that felt like it came from the streets of Chennai rather than a recording studio. He continued the partnership with Arunachalam, completing a trilogy of Rajinikanth films that cemented his place in the superstar’s musical history.
Film industry remembers Deva
Khushbu Sundar was among the first in the industry to tweet about the composer’s death. “Absolutely devastated. Unbelievable. A man who was healthy and laughing, blessing and was part of us just 10 days ago is gone. Its heartbreaking. Thenisai Thendral as he was known, was indeed a man as sweet as honey and light hearted as the wind. His contribution to the world of music and cinema is beyond. Gone too soon. Why?? You will be missed Deva Sir. Rest in peace.” she tweeted.
Absolutely devastated. Unbelievable. A man who was healthy and laughing, blessing and was part of us just 10 days ago is gone. Its heartbreaking.
Thenisai Thendral as he was known, was indeed a man as sweet as honey and light hearted as the wind. His contribution to the world of music and cinema is beyond.
Gone too soon. Why??
You will be missed Deva Sir. Rest in peace. 😢😢😢😢🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
#Deva
#thenisaithendral
#OmShanti
— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 17, 2026
Vijay Sethupathi tweeted, “The passing of the composer Deva sir, who left an indelible mark in the music world of Tamil cinema, brings immense sorrow. His music and songs will forever live in our memories. Deepest condolences”