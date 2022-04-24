MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and other Chennai Super Kings players dance on Two Two Two in Devon Conway’s wedding. Watch

The players of IPL team Chennai Super Kings were recorded dancing to the “Two Two Two” song from Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming Tamil romantic comedy movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The occasion was wedding of one of the members of the team — Devon Conway, a cricketer who plays from the New Zealand team.

The official Instagram account of CSK shared the hilarious video in which players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo are seen having a blast, and there is even a cameo from captain MS Dhoni himself. The players are clad in a kurta and mundu as they match steps with the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Dhoni can be seen shaking his shoulders in what has to be the funniest part of the video. The caption of the video read, “Kaathuvaakula Konjam 💛 to the Superfans!🕺🕺 We Yellove you two! 😍 #WhistlePodu 🦁💛.”

Even Samantha herself loved the video, and we know that because she shared it on one of her Instagram stories and wrote “the best” above it.

The full music video of “Two Two Two” is yet to be released as for now we only have a teaser. Meanwhile, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’s recently released trailer has garnered promising response. The film is about Khatija (Samantha), Kanmani (Nayanthara) and Rambo (Vijay). Rambo is in a relationship with both Khatija and Kanmani and even asks the two to marry him at the same time.

The film marks Vignesh’s second collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara will share screen space for the first time in the film.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will hit the cinema halls on April 28 in Tamil and Telugu.