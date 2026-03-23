‘Thala meets Thala’: AR Rahman’s video with MS Dhoni at CSK’s ROAR 2026 takes over the internet

It was always going to be a big night at Chepauk. Chennai Super Kings had pulled together their pre-season fan event, ROAR 2026, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and the lineup alone was enough to get the city talking. But what no one quite anticipated was the moment that would end up owning the internet the morning after.

AR Rahman performed live at the event, lighting up the stadium with his music and stage presence. That alone would have been enough for most fans. Then came the video.

In a collaborative post with his son AR Ameen, Rahman shared a clip from the stadium showing him meeting Dhoni. The video featured the two on a video call with someone, and it later showed the musician meeting Dhoni’s daughter Ziva. The clip also captured glimpses of Rahman’s live performance and fireworks lighting up the venue.