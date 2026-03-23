Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Thala meets Thala’: AR Rahman’s video with MS Dhoni at CSK’s ROAR 2026 takes over the internet
The Oscar-winning composer posted a clip from the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22, where two of Chennai's biggest names shared a warm moment ahead of the new IPL season
It was always going to be a big night at Chepauk. Chennai Super Kings had pulled together their pre-season fan event, ROAR 2026, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and the lineup alone was enough to get the city talking. But what no one quite anticipated was the moment that would end up owning the internet the morning after.
AR Rahman performed live at the event, lighting up the stadium with his music and stage presence. That alone would have been enough for most fans. Then came the video.
In a collaborative post with his son AR Ameen, Rahman shared a clip from the stadium showing him meeting Dhoni. The video featured the two on a video call with someone, and it later showed the musician meeting Dhoni’s daughter Ziva. The clip also captured glimpses of Rahman’s live performance and fireworks lighting up the venue.
The caption was short and did all the work it needed to: “Thala meets Thala #dhoni #arrahman #chennaisuperkings #ipl #csk.” Both men carry the title in their own lanes. Dhoni has been called Thala by CSK fans for as long as the team has existed, a word that roughly translates to leader in Tamil, and one that has become almost inseparable from his identity in Chennai. Rahman, who was born and raised in the city, holds the same title in the world of music. Seeing the two in the same frame, however briefly and however informally, felt like something fans had not quite seen before.
View this post on Instagram
Social media responded immediately, with comments like “My two favourite people” and “My idols in one frame” reflecting how much the moment connected with people.
The ROAR 2026 event also saw the presence of several former CSK players, including Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, and Matthew Hayden. It was a reunion of sorts for a franchise that has consistently leaned into its legacy and its relationship with the city.
Also Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan film bombs, struggles to cross Rs 90 cr mark; earns less than Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Dhoni is set to return for IPL 2026, continuing his journey with Chennai Super Kings. Since the league started in 2008, he has been the face of the team, led them to five championship titles, played more than 270 matches, and scored over 5,400 runs. At this point, his presence at any CSK event carries a gravity that few sporting figures in the country can match.
For Rahman, the night was another reminder of how deeply rooted he remains in Chennai, regardless of how global his career has become. Performing at Chepauk, posting a video with Dhoni, tagging it the way he did — it felt less like a promotional moment and more like a genuine one.
On the film front, Rahman is set to score the music for director Mani Ratnam’s next film, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. For now though, it is a short clip from a cricket stadium on a Sunday evening in March that has people talking. Two thalas, one frame, and a city that claimed both of them long before the rest of the world caught on.