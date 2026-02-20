Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mrunal Thakur calls herself a ‘big fan’ of Dhanush amid dating rumours, expresses desire to work with him: ‘He is such an institution’
Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur recently said she is a 'big fan' of the Raanjhanaa actor.
Actors Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have found themselves at the centre of dating rumours. While neither actor has directly addressed the speculation, the Hi Nanna star has clarified that her equation with Dhanush is strictly professional. She has now spoken about her admiration for him. In a recent interview, Mrunal described herself as a “big fan” of the Raanjhanaa actor and expressed her desire to work with him someday.
During a chat with Mirchi Plus, Mrunal said, “After watching Raayan, Maari, Raanjhanaa, Captain Miller and Asuran, I am a big, big fan of him. I can watch Asuran multiple times. He is such an institution. He’s a lyricist, writer, dancer, actor, director, what not.”
Mrunal Thakur also recalled inviting Dhanush to the screening of her previous film Son Of Sardaar 2, when he was busy filming Tere Ishk Mein. “I just asked him, ‘Sir, can you please come for the screening?’ I didn’t expect him to show up. When he did, I was so happy. I truly wish to work with him one day,” she added.
Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s dating rumours
Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s relationship speculations sparked after they were spotted greeting each other warmly at the premiere of Son Of Sardaar 2 in August last year. Later on, rumours of their wedding started doing rounds on social media. During an interview with Hindustan Times, Mrunal laughed off the gossip and said, “Woh toh shaadi ho rahi hai, according to them.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal is currently busy promoting her latest film Do Deewane Seher Mein, which hit theatres today. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. On the other hand, Dhanush was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein, opposite Kriti Sanon.
