Mrunal Thakur calls herself a ‘big fan’ of Dhanush amid dating rumours, expresses desire to work with him: ‘He is such an institution’

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have found themselves at the centre of dating rumours. While neither actor has directly addressed the speculation, the Hi Nanna star has clarified that her equation with Dhanush is strictly professional. She has now spoken about her admiration for him. In a recent interview, Mrunal described herself as a “big fan” of the Raanjhanaa actor and expressed her desire to work with him someday.

During a chat with Mirchi Plus, Mrunal said, “After watching Raayan, Maari, Raanjhanaa, Captain Miller and Asuran, I am a big, big fan of him. I can watch Asuran multiple times. He is such an institution. He’s a lyricist, writer, dancer, actor, director, what not.”