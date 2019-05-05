Mr Local trailer: Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara film promises to be a mass entertainer

Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara starrer Mr Local’s trailer released on Sunday. In the trailer, we are introduced to Sivakarthikeyan’s character Manohar, a man who has a keen interest in sports. In fact, his way of romancing a woman also involves using references to sports. While he seems to be a boy-next-door character, when he takes on his rivals, he is unstoppable.

Soon, we are introduced to Nayanthara’s character Keerthana, a super-serious and ambitious businesswoman. She is full of herself and clearly out of Manohar’s league. But we see him doing everything possible thing to woo her.

The actors’ Tom and Jerry bickering in the trailer evokes laughter and gives an idea about how the rest of the narration of the film is going to be like. Apart from the main leads, we see Yogi Babu, Narayan Lucky, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Sathish, RJ Balaji and others taking considerable screen time as well.

Directed by M Rajesh of Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame, Mr Local seems like a perfect family entertainer. The film will also mark Nayanthara and Sivakarthikeyan’s second collaboration after Vellaikaran, which was based on a hit Rajnikanth film.

HipHop Tamizha will be composing the music and Thaana Serndha Kootam-fame Dinesh Krishnan has shot the film.

Apart from Mr Local, Sivakarthikeyan has his bag full of interesting projects. The actor has collaborated with Irumbu Thirai-director Mithran for an action-thriller, titled Hero. He will also be working with director Ravikumar for a sci-fi film and will collaborate with award-winning director Pandiraj once again after Marina (2012). While Nayanthara will be sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth in his next release Darbar. She will also be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy alongside Chiranjeevi.