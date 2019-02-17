Mr Local teaser: Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara lock horns

The teaser of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film, Mr Local, was released today to mark the actor’s 34th birthday. Directed by M Rajesh of Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame, the film also stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the lead and is gearing up to hit the screens on May 1.

Sivakarthikeyan will be seen playing Manohar, also fondly called as Mr Local in his area, whereas Nayanthara’s character is called Keerthana Vasudevan, the CEO of a media company. Based on the teaser, it is evident that the two characters will lock horns as Keerthana cannot stand the likes of Manohar as he belongs to a lower social class.

Loosely based on the hit Rajnikanth film, Mannan, Mr Local also stars Yogi babu, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Youtube star Harija in supporting roles. HipHop Tamizha will be composing the music and Thaana Serndha Kootam-fame Dinesh Krishnan will be cranking the camera for the film.

Watch Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara starrer Mr Local teaser here:

Mr Local is touted to be a family entertainer and will be the second movie featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara in the lead. Nayanthara and Sivakarthikeyan have previously shared screen space together in Vellaikaran, also based on a hit Rajnikanth film.

Sivakarthikeyan has two other untitled films in the pipeline this year. He is teaming up with Irumbu Thirai fame director P Mithran and is also reportedly working on a big budget sci-fi film.

Actress Nayanthara is also awaiting the release of a number of films including Airaa and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.